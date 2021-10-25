KJ Apa Proves His Love to "Wife" Clara Berry By Drinking Her Breast Milk

Watch : KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome 1st Baby

If you're wondering how KJ Apa takes his coffee, look no further.

It turns out the Riverdale star likes his roast warm with a bit of milk— Clara Berry's breast milk, to be precise. Over the weekend, the new dad shared a video to Instagram with the caption, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it."

In the brief clip, the actor pours a splash of the milk from a bottle, presumably newborn son Sasha's, at which point someone says, "KJ, no!"

He then turns to the person next to him and quips, "Merci beaucoup," before taking a sip of his hot beverage.

KJ's video elicited mixed responses from his followers, including Clara, who remarked, "Happy to feed my family."

It seems that Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan is an advocate for drinking breast milk, as she shared, "Ahaha yessss i told you!" while Bella Thorne simply said, "This is amazing gross and amazing all at the same time hahaha."