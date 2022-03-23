Outrageous Reviews That Made Me Shop: Makeup That Lasts Through Car Wrecks, Strip Clubs, Funerals & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all rely on product reviews when we shop. Whether we are picking a restaurant, looking for a new mascara, or searching for a book, we all read customer testimonials before clicking "add to cart." Most of the time, it's just nice to get a consensus. If multiple customers are sharing the same sentiments about a product, that's reassuring and it seems reliable. But, other times, a single review is enough for me to immediately purchase. I'm talking about those forthcoming, laugh-out-loud reviews that I just can't say no to.

Those customers who go the extra mile with their reviews hold a special place in my heart. I live for the people who share all the details of their date night just to demonstrate that their makeup really is long-lasting through any activity. If someone says their mascara didn't run through hours of post-breakup crying, I need to try it. I read about an eyeliner that didn't smudge in a car wreck and I couldn't help buying it. If a lipstick can make it through eating, drinking, kissing, and talking, it's a yes from me.

If you are looking for brutally honest, hilarious, and outrageous product reviews, keep on scrolling... unless you're afraid to shop because these products are hard to resist.