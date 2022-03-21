Makeup by Mario's Sold-Out MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum Just Got Restocked Here

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Since I won't be getting my makeup done by a celebrity makeup artist any time soon, the next best thing I can do is try their products. With that said, I was so excited when Mario Dedivanovic, better known as Makeup by Mario, released his line. He works with Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Shay Mitchell, and Salma Hayek. So, of course, I had to try out his MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum, or at least that was the plan.
I couldn't have been more excited to shop, but then, it was sold out, everywhere. I saw everyone raving about it on TikTok and YouTube and here I was, missing out. One TikToker said she'd replace the the beloved Dior Lip Oil with this product, raving about its pigment and hydration. Another said, "I absolutely love how hydrating and cooling that these feel. Your lips will thank you." A third TikTok user advised, "RUN AND GET THESE. I love them and with a lip liner they're gonna look amazing."
After setting all my restock alerts, I finally got the news I was waiting for: it's back in stock. I tried it and it totally exceeds the hype. It's basically your do-it-all lip product. It has the moisture of a lip balm, the shine of a lip gloss, the subtle fullness of a lip plumper, and a beautiful pigment. I absolutely love it. Check this out before it sells out... again.
Makeup by Mario Moistureglow Plumping Lip Serum
This tinted lip serum has 74.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. It comes in seven shades that deliver a super hydrating, glossy look. This is great on its own or you can glam it up by layering this over your favorite lip liner.
Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil
If you want to layer the plumping serum over lip liner, this Makeup by Mario lip liner is amazing. It's long-lasting, while actually hydrating your lips instead of drying them out. It's dual-ended with a blending brush on the other end. It's available in 12 shades and it has 42.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Here's what Sephora shoppers had to say about this innovative lip serum.
"Obsessed," one wrote, adding, "An iconic lip balm/gloss hybrid. Gorgeous on its own, but paired with a lip liner, just WOW. Already ordered a second one so I don't run out."
Another shopper declared, "Nothing compares. Who knew you could get such juicy & plump lips from a stick …love the cooling not burning like other lip plumper formulas. Will repurchase."
A Sephora customer raved, "I absolutely adore this product! It is a perfect mix of balm and gloss, and extremely hydrating. The color was so flattering I bought a second color, which I love equally."
A fan of the product shared, "I've been looking for a good lip product that is perfect for me and this is it! The colour is gorgeous and goes great for any occasion however it's not as long lasting as some would want it to be!"
A shopper joked, "Don't try unless you're ready to buy all of the colors! New must have! Revolutionary! Truly. It's a gloss in a lipstick. It's gorgeous."
Another customer said, "I have 2 of these now but I bought the first one a week before I caved & bought a second bc I was so obsessed with it. Will honestly buy more, hoping more colors come out too!"
Someone else gushed, "This lip serum does all it says and more! Beautiful shine, minty taste, plumping effect, amazing moisture and beautiful colors whats not to love?!"
A shopper explained, "The serum feels luxurious on the lips. The color opacity is light to medium. If you want light coverage then one swipe is all you need. There is a cooling sensation for the plumping affect and it works!"
Another person declared, "This is the BEST everyday lip product I have EVER used!!! I despise lipstick & this is stunning. It feels amazing!!!"
