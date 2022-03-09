Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Shares What's In Her Bag

We included these products chosen by Olivia Liang because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get excited because Kung Fu returns for its second season on the CW tonight. Ahead of the show's premiere, star Olivia Liang talked to E! News about what we can expect from Season 2. The actress said, "This season has been cranked up to level 10. You will fall in love with these characters even more than you already do, and when they hurt (which will be a lot this season) you will hurt a lot. The love is deeper, the fight scenes are more vicious, and the stakes are life and death."

In addition to dishing on the new season, Olivia Liang shared the must-have products that she keeps in her bag. Keep on scrolling to learn more about all of her favorites.