25 Ways To Wear the Cargo Pants Trend Like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber & More Stars

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

At this point, we need to realize that almost every trend comes back in style eventually. Case in point, cargo pants are everywhere these days. Just take a look at all your favorite celebs rocking the retro-looking trend. Rihanna has been spotted in camo cargos a few times in recent months. Addison Rae wore camouflage cargo pants too.

Kim Kardashian sported a metallic silver pair in New York City while she hung out with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian went for a neutral look. Charli D'Amelio wore a bold pair of bright pink cargo pants for a performance. Dua Lipa recently opted for some red cargos.

Ciara proved that cargo pants can be loungewear with a super cozy pair. Bella Hadid took a unique route opting for a cargo skirt instead of pants. And, of course, there's the classic black look, which Hailey Bieber proved will never go out of style. Olivia Rodrigo wore her Edikted black cargos for a day at Disney.

Whether you prefer neutrals or love to rock bold colors, there's a pair of cargo pants for you from your traditional styles to loungewear to leather options. If you want to get in on the trend, we rounded up some fashionable selections to narrow down your shopping.