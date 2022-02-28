Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa Prove They're Zoë Kravitz's Biggest Fans

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

Now that's some super support.

Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa jumped into their batmobile (or, you know, whatever mode of transportation they prefer) to go see Zoë Kravitz in her new movie The Batman.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU," the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram Feb. 28 alongside a photo of himself with Zoë's boyfriend. "SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere."

After saying how he was "so beyond proud" of Zoë, who plays Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) alongside Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in the film, Jason—who recently split from her mom Lisa Bonet—gave a shout-out to the people who made it happen and to Warner Bros. for the invite. "We are very grateful," Jason concluded. "ALOHA J and C."

And back in October, after months of speculation, fans finally got to say aloha to Channing and Zoë's romance with the duo holding hands while stepping out in New York City. Since then, they've remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, with Zoë even walking the carpet at September's Met Gala solo.