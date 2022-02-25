9 Lives, 9 Stars: Check Out All of the Actresses Who Have Played Catwoman

What good is the Bat without the Cat?
With The Batman finally hitting theaters on March 4, Zoë Kravitz will officially join the list of actresses who have played the iconic DC Comics character Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Not quite a hero, not quite a villain and sometimes a love interest, Catwoman always seems to be able to keep Bruce Wayne/Batman on his toes and fans are already swooning over the chemistry between Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, making his debut as the Dark Knight. And how fitting is it that the 33-year-old star is the ninth actress to don the iconic catsuit?
Ahead of The Batman's debut, we're looking back on the eight stars who previously played Catwoman, including the character's first live-action appearance in 1966, the iconic performance in Batman Returns that made Michelle Pfeiffer the cat's pajamas and Halle Berry's polarizing standalone film that put the ow in meow.
Check out all of the actresses who have sank their claws into the role...
The Batman hits theaters on March 4.