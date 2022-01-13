Lisa Bonet Hinted at "New" Chapter Ahead of Jason Momoa Breakup

BREAKING

In an interview published before Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced the end of their 16-year romance, the actress opened up about “learning to be new.”

Watch: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Perhaps we should have seen this Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa split coming?
 
Because in late December, the A Different World alum sat down for an in-depth chat with close friend Marissa Tomei for Interview Magazine and hinted at the fact that she was, well, entering a different worldDuring their talk, Marissa asked Lisa about what is currently "calling" to her in life, to which the actress responded, "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty."
 
"We've eliminated all this extra noise," she continued. "And now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."
 
On Jan. 12, the former longtime couple—who who have been married for four years and were together for more than a decade—announced their breakup in a joint statement shared to Jason's Instagram account. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," they shared with the Aquaman lead's 16.5 million fans. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Put plainly, they continued, they were "parting ways in marriage," something they chose to share so "as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty."
 
Weeks earlier, in her interview with Marissa, Lisa used similar language.

"The revolution is definitely here and we're all feeling the squeeze," she said. "If you aren't, you're in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world."

And that means charting a new course with Jason, dad to her kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. (Lisa also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex Lenny Kravitz.) As they shared in their statement, the love between them "carries on" and is still "evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived." 

