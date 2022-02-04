Exclusive

Mary Cosby's Fate on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Revealed

After skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season 2 reunion taping, E! News can reveal whether or not Mary Cosby will return for season 3. Get the exclusive details.

By Brett Malec Feb 04, 2022 9:04 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen CALLS OUT "RHOSLC" Star Jennie Nguyen

A Salt Lake City shakeup.

After skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season two reunion taping last month, E! News can exclusively reveal Mary Cosby's fate on the hit Bravo series.

A source close to production tells E!, "Mary has not been filming and production has no plans to film with her for season three. She knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

RHOSLC is currently filming season three with all of Mary's former co-stars expected to return minus Jennie Nguyen, who was fired last month after racially insensitive 2020 Facebook posts resurfaced online.

In mid-January, Mary took to social media to explain why she skipped out on the season two reunion.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary told several fans during a Twitter Spaces chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

During season two, several co-stars have questioned Mary's church, even likening it to a "cult" (Mary denied the cult allegations).

"I mean, how many titles did they put on me?" added during the Twitter chat. "I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

RHOSLC executive produce Andy Cohen called Mary's absence from the reunion "very disappointing" during his Radio Andy Sirius XM show on Jan. 11 but didn't reveal if she was fired.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Andy continued, "This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion: You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I would much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is...she was a big part of the success of this show."

Watch season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive the craziest moments from RHOSLC season two so far!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Aspiring Olympian Brittany George Found Dead at 24 After Going Missing

2
Update!

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel to Spend 18 Years in Prison

3

Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West Over His “Constant Attacks"

Bravo
A Visit From the Feds

The titular moment of the season played out on a bus that was originally meant to take Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen to Vail, Colo. However, shortly after boarding, Jen got an ominous phone call and immediately left. 

Then came Homeland Security, NYPD officers and several SWAT team members. 

As the women came to learn once they departed Salt Lake City, Jen had been arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme—she has since plead not guilty to the charges—and as the cameras were rolling, fans were able to witness the group's genuine reactions as they tried to make sense of everything. 

Bravo
The Raid

Jen's actual arrest was shocking in itself. Even though Bravo's cameras didn't capture her being handcuffed, doorbell security camera footage showed several law enforcement officials raiding her home with rifles drawn.

Later, Jen could be seen exiting jail. 

BRAVO
"Little Girl"

Mary Cosby's Italian cooking class descended into chaos after she refused to let Whitney off the hook for not answering her call the previous day. She had already sent Whitney a different invitation than the other ladies as punishment, instructing her to wear Mafia attire instead of Italian streetwear, but Whitney didn't fall for it, and that only infuriated Mary even more. 

The pair went back and forth as the group dined, and despite Whitney's repeated instances that she was driving carpool when Mary called, Mary never let up, instead dismissing Whitney as a "little girl" before telling her to leave.

Fred Hayes/Bravo
The Mysterious Church of Mary

Mary's religion and her familial ties to the church she inherited from her grandmother Rosemary have long puzzled viewers, especially after it was revealed that she earned said inheritance by marrying Rosemary's husband, a.k.a. her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

Now, the ladies of RHOSLC are starting to ask questions—namely, is Mary running a cult? Lisa is particularly suspicious after one of her friends alleged that he gave the Cosbys around $300,000—which required him to mortgage his house—and later left the church because he was suffering from "extreme religious trauma." 

The cult allegations can't really be pegged to one singular moment as the cast has discussed the matter on several occasions, and will almost certainly continue to do so as the rest of the season plays out. 

For Mary's part, she has fiercely denied the rumors about her and her church. "I'm not God," she told Lisa in one episode. "I worship the God in me."

Fred Hayes/Bravo
Meredith vs. Lisa

Tension has been brewing between longtime BFFs Lisa and Meredith Marks all season—namely because of Lisa's friendship with Jen. As Meredith told Mary on a recent episode, "She calls me her best friend, we are like sisters, [but] she's become friends with Jen over the last year. It's been very bizarre. You know what [Jen's] done with my child."

Meredith was referring to Jen liking homophobic tweets about her son Brooks, which Jen has since apologized for. Regardless, we wouldn't be surprised if the drama continues to build, ultimately resulting in a blowout between the two.

Natalie Cass/Bravo
The Not-so-Peaceful Peace Lunch

At one point during Jennie's disastrous luncheon, Heather and Whitney were the only remaining Housewives sitting at the table. Everyone else stormed off—Meredith chasing after Mary, Lisa seeking out Meredith—but the drama really kicked off once they were all back together.

Whitney called out the group for being fake, and soon, it was almost as if the ladies were competing to see who said the worst thing about Jen after her arrest. Mary, meanwhile, insisted she had never said a bad word about Jen—something that Jennie immediately called B.S. on. After all, who could forget Mary offensively comparing Jen and her family to "thugs" and a Mexican drug cartel?

Natalie Cass/Bravo
A Reckoning Over Racism

It was glossed over at the time, but during the luncheon, Mary made several racially insensitive comments about Jennie's facial features. Jennie later confronted Mary and explained why her remarks were offensive, and while the other ladies backed her up, Meredith remained silent the same way she had when Mary imitated Jennie's accent in front of her.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment in both Mary and Meredith, prompting the latter to tweet, "It's not ok to imitate someone's accent," and "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient #rhoslc." 

Mary, however, saw things differently. "Really Meredith??" she replied on Twitter. "You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there…you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me."

Bravo
Busgate 2.0

Tensions between Jen and Lisa came to a head on yet another bus ride from hell. En route to Zion, Utah, the two sparred over Lisa's competing loyalties to Jen and Meredith, and things eventually became so heated that a producer had to step in and physically restrain Jen as Lisa shouted, "Come on! You want to f--k me up? F--k me up!" 

Both women continued to shout at each other after being separated, but thankfully, they never traded any actual blows.

Natalie Cass/Bravo
An Off-Screen Controversy

Jennie landed in hot water after racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020 surfaced on Jan. 19. She issued an apology that same day, calling the posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd—"offensive," adding that she was "sincerely sorry for the pain" they caused. 

On Jan. 25, Jennie was officially fired from RHOSLC.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

All of Jennie's RHOSLC co-stars except for Mary shared their own statements on the matter, with Jen calling the newcomer's apology "disingenuous," Heather admitting she was "deeply shocked" by the "blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked by one of my fellow castmates," and Lisa expressing her "disappointment" with the posts that "were harmful and hurtful to a community I love." 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Aspiring Olympian Brittany George Found Dead at 24 After Going Missing

2
Update!

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel to Spend 18 Years in Prison

3

Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West Over His “Constant Attacks"

4
Breaking

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

5

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Drake Dating Rumors