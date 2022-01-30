Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Say They "Would Die" for Each Other

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker already have that "til death do you part" vibe down.
The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took to Instagram on Jan 29 professing the lengths he would go to for his bride-to-be. He included a photo of the PDA-prone couple kissing while wearing matching black leather jackets.
"I Would Die 4 U," Travis captioned the sizzling snap.
Kourtney, 42, echoed the sentiment, commenting, "You, I would die for you."
Since going public with their romance last February, the couple has never shied away from packing on the PDA. From their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs to their romantic trip to Italy in August, the couple always seems to be locked at the lips.
Even Kris Jenner has acknowledged that her oldest daughter and the rocker can be a bit over-the-top when it comes to showcasing their love.
"They really are made for each other," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. They let us know constantly."
Although she couldn't be happier for Kourtney, the momager admitted that sometimes, the PDA can get uncomfortable for those around the starry-eyed couple.
"You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Kris explained. "We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."
The in-your-face lovefest has only continued since Travis popped the question to the Poosh founder on Oct. 17 at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecinto, Calif.
"forever @travisbarker," Kourtney posted to Instagram, just after Travis proposed. She also included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.
The couple is now in full wedding-planning mode and have enlisted the help of event planner and longtime Kardashian collaborator Mindy Weiss.
"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all," an insider told E! News earlier this month. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."
As for when exactly the special day will be, a second source tells E! News both the reality star and the rocker "want the wedding to happen this year."
A wedding isn't the only event the couple is planning. They are also working on expanding their family in the near future. Back in October, source close to Kourtney told E! News that the couple is "hoping to be expecting by next year. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 12 Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 with ex Scott Disick while Travis is dad daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. Their mom is the musician's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also helped raise her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
A third source added, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."
Keep scrolling to see more cute photos of Kourtney and Travis.