Kourtney Kardashian Visits Travis Barker at a Studio and Her Expression Says It All

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Letter to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is with the band.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share pics of herself looking totally smitten in what appeared to be new boyfriend Travis Barker's music studio. In the two photos, Kourtney sits on a spikey chair holding a lollipop, while a massive drum set can be seen in the background. The blink-182 drummer commented a devil emoji on Kourt's post, and shared the photos on his own Instagram Story that same day.

It's just one more sign that Kourtney and Travis are enjoying spending time together. After weeks of rumors that the longtime Calabasas neighbors had taken their friendship to the next level, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star publicly confirmed their romance on Feb. 16, with a sweet photo of her and the musician holding hands. Travis commented with a black heart on the pic.

E! News learned last month that the two have been dating since December.

"It's been very low-key," a source told E! News in January. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."