Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Could Not Look More in Love During Italy Trip

Watch : Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked more in love than ever as they took their true romance to Italy this weekend.

Their European vacay marked the Blink-182 drummer's second time traveling by air from home and first transatlantic trip since he survived a deadly South Carolina plane crash in 2008.

Travis, 45, who has feared flying since he was a child, and Kourtney, 42, could barely keep their eyes, hands or lips off each other during their visit to Italy. On Friday, Aug. 27, they were photographed cuddling, kissing passionately several times and exchanging affectionate looks as they took in the sights in Genoa and Portofino.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of the two making out on a boat. She captioned her post, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

The rocker shared a similar pic of the two, writing, "Italy," and adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney commented, "With you."

Back on land, the two also spent time shopping and were seen grinning as they walked hand-in-hand, holding gelato cones.