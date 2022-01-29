Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn Spears "Scum" Again After Tell-All Book's Success

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Oops, she did it again.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Britney Spears shared another scathing message to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears as the Zoey 101 alum enjoys success from her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Earlier this month, following tense online exchanges with her sister, who promoted her book in the press, Britney had her lawyer send Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter. It claimed the publication contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about the singer.

"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram. "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

Jamie Lynn's rep had no immediate comment about Britney's remarks when reached by E! News. Jamie Lynn's book includes details about alleged situations involving the singer, who recently called her sister a "scum person" on Twitter and then took it back. The author also comments on her sister's love life and her conservatorship battle.