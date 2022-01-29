Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn Spears "Scum" Again After Tell-All Book's Success

Oops, she did it again.
On Friday, Jan. 28, Britney Spears shared another scathing message to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears as the Zoey 101 alum enjoys success from her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Earlier this month, following tense online exchanges with her sister, who promoted her book in the press, Britney had her lawyer send Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter. It claimed the publication contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about the singer.
"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram. "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."
Jamie Lynn's rep had no immediate comment about Britney's remarks when reached by E! News. Jamie Lynn's book includes details about alleged situations involving the singer, who recently called her sister a "scum person" on Twitter and then took it back. The author also comments on her sister's love life and her conservatorship battle.
Despite mixed reviews—including criticism from many of Britney's fans, Jamie Lynn recently wrote on her own Instagram that she is "officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR!" Her memoir is currently ranked No. 9 on Amazon's list of Television Performers' Biographies, No. 19 on the website's list of best-selling Christian Inspirational books and No. 28 on its list of best-selling Actor & Entertainer Biographies.
"National best seller ????," Britney wrote on Instagram. " DUH [rolling eyes emoji]"
Jamie Lynn's memoir was released Jan. 17, about two months after Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.
"The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!" the singer continued in her latest post. "My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW …. Bulls--t !!!"
Britney, who has previously criticized her family members in a 2021 court hearing about what she called her "abusive" conservatorship, included in her post clips from the talk shows The Real and The Talk, in which co-hosts criticized Jamie Lynn over her book, with the former show's Adrienne Bailon accusing her of making a book "for profit" instead of communicating with the singer privately.
"What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I'm just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren't telling it like it is !!!" Britney wrote in her Instagram post. "Congrats best seller … I'm not surprised at all!!!"
During a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Jamie Lynn expressed hope that her family can rebuild. "I can't help the family I was born into," she said. "I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."
In her post, Britney also mentioned another personal conflict that Jamie Lynn included in her memoir, writing, "The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s--t but your f--king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!!"
Days before Jamie Lynn's book was released, Alexa, who starred with Jamie Lynn on Zoey 101 in the '00s, wrote on Instagram, regarding the memoir, "I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm." Jamie Lynn wrote in the book that the actress spread rumors about her on the set of the Nickelodeon show and also claimed that Britney once confronted the actress about it. The singer has not commented. Alexa has alleged that Jamie Lynn herself was a "bully" to her, which the latter denied in her book, writing, "I don't remember ever bullying anyone."