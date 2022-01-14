Untangling Jamie Lynn Spears and Zoey 101 Co-Star Alexa Nikolas' Complicated Relationship

Watch : Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't the only Zoey 101 star ready to share her story.

As the 30-year-old actress promotes her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, one of her co-stars is speaking out. In an Instagram post shared on Jan. 13, Alexa Nikolas criticized Jamie Lynn for her recent actions.

"I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy," she wrote. "To be honest, it took her a while. I'm guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her."

Both actresses appeared on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 between 2005 and 2006. When Jamie Lynn revived the show's theme song in October 2020 with her co-stars, Alexa was missing from the project.