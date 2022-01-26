Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest

Scheana Shay knows what she wants.
The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to spill on the wild season nine reunion currently playing out on Bravo, James Kennedy's new mystery woman and, most exciting of all, her engagement to fiancé Brock Davies.
The couple, who welcomed their 9-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies back in April 2021 and got engaged that July, previously told E! News they plan to marry in Bali later this year. And while they haven't officially said "I do," quite yet, they have already signed a prenup.
In fact, Scheana insisted they do so before Brock even popped the question.
"I knew the engagement was coming soon," Scheana said during the exclusive chat on Daily Pop. "We talked about wanting to get married last year. I mean, once we found out we were pregnant, we knew we wanted to spend our lives together, so we wanted to get married soon."
The couple wasn't necessarily in an immediate rush, but Scheana admitted she was eager to legally get rid of her ex-husband's last name.
"So we're like, let's do it soon," she continued. "And then the shotgun wedding didn't happen, but I know Brock, and when he gets an idea in his head, he goes full force into it."
With that in mind, Scheana made sure they got "all of our ducks in a row."
"If he says, 'Let's get married tomorrow,' I'm like, 'Alright. Done,'" she added. "We've got the marriage license, we've got the prenup, everything's ready to go. Let's get married right now."
And yes, she would've had the same approach even if she hadn't gotten pregnant.
"When he proposed, that was just before our two-year anniversary already," she explained. "I think at my age, I mean, I'm almost 37, and two years in with someone after a pandemic, that sped up our entire relationship...So before I even got pregnant, I knew this was my person."
Added Scheana, "We had been through so much together already and now we have a beautiful baby, too."
That, and Scheana finally had somebody to be "by my side" during a Vanderpump Rules reunion!
This year's kicked off last night with a bang, as James and Raquel Leviss revealed they were not only ending their engagement, but breaking up, too.
"It was a complete shock that they were breaking up," Scheana said during Daily Pop. "The fact that she said, 'We're breaking off the engagement,' I thought, okay, they're just putting a pause on the wedding they actually hadn't even started planning, and were just going to focus on their relationship, maybe do couples therapy or something. So I was shocked that they called it off completely."
That's not to say she didn't see warning signs, though.
"In hindsight when you really look at everything, it's not that shocking," Scheana added, making reference to James' past behavior and "how things had been going over the past few months."
James was just recently spotted holding hands with a new woman who a source told E! News he's "casually seeing," but when asked for her thoughts on the matter, Scheana replied, "I don't even want to give her, like, any clout."
Added the VPR star, "She's a fan."
Hear more from Scheana in the above Daily Pop interview!
Part two of the Vanderpump Rules season nine finale airs tonight, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.