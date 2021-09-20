Will Scheana Shay Film Her Wedding for Vanderpump Rules? All the Details on Her Tropical Ceremony

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules'" Sheana Shay & Brock Davies Address Lala Drama

Save the date, Vanderpump Rules fans!

Newly engaged Scheana Shay and fiancé Brock Davies are spilling details about their upcoming wedding. The Bravo stars exclusively revealed to E! News on Monday, Sept. 20 that they plan to marry in Bali in November 2022.

"That is where we first said I love you to each other," Scheana dished of picking the locale for their tropical destination nuptials. "That's just a magical place for us. And I was thinking it for the honeymoon and we'd maybe do the wedding in Australia or New Zealand but we were like, 'Why don't we just go to Bali? Make a whole vacation out of it.' Go for a couple weeks, get all our friends and family out there and just do a destination trip."

Brock added, "The flight to the wedding's gonna be epic. We're going to get everyone to book the same flight so that there's like 100 people flying out, it's a party!"