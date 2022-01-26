James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Made a Shocking Sex Confession Amid Their Breakup

Watch : James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

Putting it all on the table.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss took their split public in Dec. 2020, but not before breaking the news to their Vanderpump Rules co-stars at the season nine reunion—part one of which aired last night.

The former couple revealed they were ending their engagement at the beginning of the episode, and while every single cast member was genuinely shocked, they were even more taken aback by Raquel's confession about her and James' sex life.

"The happiest moments of my life have been with James," a tearful Raquel began. "He's just so fun to be around and he makes me smile and he makes me laugh."

"What changed?" Lisa Vanderpump asked.

James began to issue a response about their difficult time in quarantine, but he stopped once Raquel chimed in, admitting, "We haven't been having sex for a while."

More specifically, "It's been since those rage texts that James sent me," she added, suddenly making the timeline more clear.