Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Brock Davies

Scheana Shay is feeling as good as gold!
It's officially official: The Vanderpump Rules star is a mom. The Bravolebrity shared the exciting and special news that she welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend and rugby player Brock Davies.
The reality TV personality took to social media on Tuesday, April 27 to announce the arrival of her little one. Plus, the new mom revealed sweet details about her newborn daughter, including her unique name.
"My heart is SO FULL. On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz," Scheana shared on Instagram. "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."
The new mom continued, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"
The 35-year-old star's baby news comes about five months after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram.
"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" she excitedly shared last October, alongside a photo of her and her boyfriend proudly holding up a pregnancy test and sonogram. "We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!"
A month later, the "Good as Gold" singer and her boyfriend learned they were going to have a daughter.
"IT'S A GIRL!!!" Scheana gushed last November. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"
Additionally, Brock raved over the reveal, writing on Instagram, "Baby girls, I love you."
Four months before sharing her pregnancy news, Scheana opened up about suffering a miscarriage on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.
"I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she said last July while holding back the tears. "A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant."
"I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own..," she continued. "My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."
At the time, the Bravo star said she wasn't sure what her and Brock's future entailed. However, she admitted that she was hopeful her dream of being a mom would become a reality.
"I know that now I want this more than anything," she expressed. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."
By October, the Vanderpump Rules star was thrilled to share her baby news with her fans.
Throughout her pregnancy, Scheana has detailed her road to motherhood on social media. From her fabulous baby shower with her loved ones and co-stars to explaining that she was being tested for gestational diabetes.
"I have to do the three-hour glucose test. Hoping I pass that one," she said in January, getting teary-eyed. "Obviously, I'm upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right and they just said that it's really high and that's all I know."
"Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes," she added. "I guess it's something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m."
Just weeks before giving birth, Scheana celebrated her baby shower and described it as "a magical day I've always dreamed of."
The star's past and present cast members were in attendance, including, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Ariana Maddix, Charli Burnett and Raquel Leviss.
Of course, Scheana wasn't the only Pump Rules star to welcome a baby in recent months. Click here to see which Bravolebrities became parents!
