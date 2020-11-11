Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Related : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Scheana Shay is having a...

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star announced the sex of her baby-to-be with boyfriend Brock Davies.

"IT'S A GIRL!!! I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!" Scheana, who is four months pregnant, wrote on Instagram today. The reality TV star's post also included an adorable image of the exact moment she and Brock found out the sex by shooting out a cloud of pink confetti. They happy couple and parents-to-be celebrated by sharing a kiss after finding out the sex.

Scheana's sex reveal comes exactly two weeks after she announced her pregnancy.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" the 35-year-old Bravo star shared on Oct. 28 along with an Instagram pic of her sonogram.