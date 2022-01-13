Relive Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Passionate Romance From Love at First Sight

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Now this is how you kick off a New Year.

In case you missed the big news, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed they are engaged after a private proposal on Jan. 11.

"Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," the musician shared on Instagram. "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

It's a new chapter in a love story that has captivated fans ever since Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020.

After forming an instant connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgass, the pair's romantic relationship was showcased at award shows, vacation destinations and even in interviews.