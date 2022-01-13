BREAKING

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Relive Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Passionate Romance From Love at First Sight

Before getting engaged, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly captivated fans and followers with their instant connection and PDA around the world.

Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Now this is how you kick off a New Year.

In case you missed the big news, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed they are engaged after a private proposal on Jan. 11.

"Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," the musician shared on Instagram. "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

It's a new chapter in a love story that has captivated fans ever since Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020.

After forming an instant connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgass, the pair's romantic relationship was showcased at award shows, vacation destinations and even in interviews.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan said on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

To celebrate the couple's engagement, take a look back on how the co-stars became so much more than just friends in less than two years. 

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

Michael Mak/Producer of Celebrity Sports Entertainment
June 2021: Fight Night

Celebrity Sports Entertainment producer Michael Mak invites MGK to perform at a Florida nightclub following Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition fight. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports the rocker as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The two are spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates the rocker's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The two head to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the rocker's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Megan's voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

Megan shares first photo with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. The two also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

The couple was spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which stars the actress.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

