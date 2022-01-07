Does Zendaya Want Tom Holland to Make a Euphoria Cameo? She Says...

Watch : Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo

We're not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore!

Zendaya is already eyeing her next onscreen collaboration with boyfriend Tom Holland, but suffice to say, the role would be a lot darker than what he's used to.

What does the 25-year-old actress have in mind, exactly? A cameo on Euphoria, she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 7.

"I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the exclusive chat. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

Tom himself said he's been "petitioning" to appear on the show for "a long time." Plus, he's certainly not limited to the part of Peter Parker. As Zendaya pointed out, "He did Cherry, so he's definitely not a stranger to [darker roles]."

For now, as she gears up for the premiere of Euphoria's second season, she's just grateful to have him in her life.

"He was very supportive, you know," Zendaya said. "This is not an easy season, so I need as much of that as I can get."