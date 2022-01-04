Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Are "Casually Dating": Inside Their "Easy and Fun" Romance

Here's some euphoric news: Sparks are flying for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade.
The Euphoria star, 24, and the YouTuber, 22, are "casually dating," a source close to Olivia exclusively tells E! News.
"They are hanging out and seeing where it goes, but are definitely interested in each other," the insider says. "It's been really easy and fun, and Olivia is really happy when she's hanging with him."
The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in December after they were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, even "spent New Year's together at a friend's party," according to the source.
"Olivia and Jacob have many friends in common," the insider notes, adding that the two are currently "having fun" together.
The relationship news comes nearly two months after another source confirmed to E! News that Jacob had called it quits with his girlfriend of one year, Kaia Gerber. At the time, the second insider described the breakup as "amicable."
In an interview with Men's Health published in December, the Kissing Booth actor had nothing but kind words for Kaia and called the 20-year-old model someone who "handles herself wonderfully publicly."
He added, "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"
Olivia also saw changes in her relationship status last year. In an Instagram Q&A in August, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant confirmed to fans that she was "indeed" single after splitting with musician Jackson Guthy.
As for how she handles the spotlight, Olivia recently told E!'s Down in the DMs that she tries to focus on positive things.
"It's so much easier to hold onto the negative," she shared. "That's what's so hard about being on social media full-time. It can be hard. You could have a million positives and that one negative, you hold onto. It's crazy how the brain does that."
E! News has reached out to reps for Jacob and Olivia.