Rise and Shine: It's Time to Relive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Journey to Baby No. 2

It's the life of Kylie! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents again.
On Feb. 2, the 24-year-old reality star gave birth to her and the 30-year-old rapper's second child, a baby boy, who joins big sister Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie announced the news on Instagram on Feb. 6.
In January, Kylie celebrated her second pregnancy with a giraffe-themed baby shower, attended by mom Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and, of course, Travis.
The couple have been through a lot together since welcoming Stormi in 2018. In October 2019, more than two years after Kylie and Travis began their romance, a source told E! News that the two were "taking space apart."
Kylie and Travis continued to co-parent and ultimately reconciled in mid-2020, months after they began social distancing together with their little girl following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last June, Kylie and Stormi joined Travis at the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City, marking the reality star and rapper's first joint red carpet event since their 2019 split. The looked cozy as they posed for pics and onstage, while accepting an award, Travis expressed his love for both Stormi and Kylie, calling her "wifey," his frequent nickname for her.
Also in June, another source close to the family told E! News that the two "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."
In September, Kylie confirmed her pregnancy with her and Travis' second child, in the midst of her second trimester and following multiple reports.
Another source later told E! News that Kylie and Travis are "definitely back together" and "want a big family." An additional insider said, "Kylie really loves Travis and she does see a future with him." In November, Kylie revealed that Travis got her and Stormi matching diamond rings, sparking engagement speculation that was later debunked by an insider.
Tragedy struck later in November. While Travis performed onstage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, a crowd crush killed 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy. The rapper and Kylie, who watched the concert with Stormi, expressed remorse for the victims and said they were unaware of fatalities until reports came out later.
Following the deadly incident, Travis and Kylie stayed away from the spotlight, with the reality star focusing on preparing for their second child.
"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," another source close to Kylie told E! News in December. "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other."
On New Year's Eve 2021, Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a maternity photo, "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."
