All the Intimate Moments Between Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster From His New Documentary

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Netflix released Travis Scott's new documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Wednesday. The film gives fans a look at the 28-year-old rapper's life leading up to the release of his 2018 album Astroworld. From giving viewers a glimpse of his childhood to sharing  behind-the-scene footage from his shows, the artist covers it all. Fans will also recognize a few familiar faces in the film. Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kanye West all make cameos in the documentary. Of course, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster make plenty of sweet appearances throughout the film, as well. The artist shares intimate footage from his daughter's birth, her first birthday party and so much more.

Fans can stream the documentary on Netflix now to see the trio's best family moments. Can't wait until then? You're in luck! We've recapped a few of them for you right now.

So get the popcorn ready!

Watch

Stormi Webster Takes Fashion Cues From Mom Kylie Jenner

See 10 of their sweetest family moments below:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Young Love

At one point, the "SICKO MODE" star can be seen walking hand in hand with his leading lady in the park. The two are there with a group of friends, including Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner, and stop by a "squad tree." The footage then cuts to a clip of the makeup mogul and the artist kissing in the back of a car.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Kylie's Pregnancy

The film then takes viewers back to where the couple's family all began. Fans see footage from Kylie's ultrasound appointment. Travis looks closely as the doctor applies gel to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's baby bump and moves the transducer across her tummy. Afterwards, he shows a video from the ultrasound to one of his pals—giving him the opportunity to hear the heartbeat.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Stormi's Birth

Viewers are then taken back to February 1, 2018—the day of their daughter's birth. Fans see Travis holding Kylie's hand and cradling his baby girl. The proud papa cuts the umbilical cord, celebrates with his loved ones and tells a sweet story of how his baby girl stopped crying as soon as he walked over to her.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

His Biggest Fan

Before taking the stage, the "Wake Up" star shares a quiet moment with his daughter and looks out at the audience. The crowd then starts chanting her name.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Pre-Show Kisses

The celeb gives his little one a few sweet smooches before starting the show.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Family Hug

The trio share a tender moment at home.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Major Milestones

Stormi's on the move! Fans catch a glimpse of the baby girl crawling and practicing walking to mama on her first birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Stormi's First Birthday

Speaking of which, there are tons of adorable moments from their daughter's big day. From dressing her in her "Stormi World" gear to flying her around the room, the father-daughter duo share plenty of precious moments. Fans also see Stormi riding in her toy car and the proud parents exchanging a sweet smile. There's also footage from the party itself. At one point, Kanye West congratulates Travis on all of his success this year.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Red-Carpet Ready

The Kylie Cosmetics head and her main man hit the red carpet for the Grammys. The artist was up for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album at the 61st annual awards ceremony.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Netflix , Movies

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.