Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:40 PM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala

Marking her first official appearance since she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, the E! reality star and cosmetics mogul took a brief break from motherhood on Monday evening all in the name of high-fashion. 

Kylie ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase with Travis Scott by her side, who until now has yet to hit the red carpet with his girlfriend of about one year. She flaunted her figure in a black mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang, complete with angular sunglasses and a slicked back bun. Scott let his leading lady shine by wearing an understated, yet stylish, black suit with belted details. 

The 20-year-old finds herself in excellent company tonight, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner expected to attend. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fresh off their beachside vacation as a family of three, Kylie and Travis arrived to the Big Apple one day before "Met Gala Monday" officially commenced. The couple spent time at Gigi Hadid's apartment and surely exchanged otherwise top-secret ensemble deets. 

Kylie attended her first Met Gala in 2016 wearing Balmain. She went as Donatella Versace's date the following year, switching up her signature raven locks for a platinum blond bob. Her custom rose gold gown included more than 7,000 crystals, and without a doubt found its place in Met Gala history. 

Meanwhile, big sis Kendall is attending her fifth Met Gala and Kim has attended every year since 2013. 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

