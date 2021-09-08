Kylie Jenner Is Feeling “Relieved” and “Grateful” After Announcing Second Pregnancy

Watch : Kylie Jenner Confirms Baby No. 2 in Touching Video

"Mommy Goose" isn't keeping her little duckling a secret any longer!

Although Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy with Stormi top secret until her birth, the reality star is ready to show off her baby bump this time around.

Kylie confirmed on Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2. "She wanted to keep it to herself and enjoy it for as long as she could," a source close to Kylie exclusively tells E! News, adding that she feels "relieved and excited" now that the news is out.

She originally planned to debut her baby bump at the Met Gala on Sept. 13, but it "didn't work out the way she had hoped," per the source.

Kylie, 24, knew she wanted her announcement to be "on her own terms," when she was feeling comfortable and ready. "She's happy with the way it all turned out," the insider shares. "She is very happy and thrilled to finally share such exciting news with all of her fans."