Kylie Jenner Is Feeling “Relieved” and “Grateful” After Announcing Second Pregnancy

"Mommy Goose" isn't keeping her little duckling a secret any longer!
Although Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy with Stormi top secret until her birth, the reality star is ready to show off her baby bump this time around.
Kylie confirmed on Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2. "She wanted to keep it to herself and enjoy it for as long as she could," a source close to Kylie exclusively tells E! News, adding that she feels "relieved and excited" now that the news is out.
She originally planned to debut her baby bump at the Met Gala on Sept. 13, but it "didn't work out the way she had hoped," per the source.
Kylie, 24, knew she wanted her announcement to be "on her own terms," when she was feeling comfortable and ready. "She's happy with the way it all turned out," the insider shares. "She is very happy and thrilled to finally share such exciting news with all of her fans."
A separate source close to her explains one reason she felt it was time to tell the world: "She is definitely showing and had a bump quicker than her first pregnancy, so she knew she would have to announce soon."
Now that it's all out in the open, the Kylie Cosmetics founder plans to make multiple public appearances soon. "Kylie doesn't plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy," the second insider notes. "She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you'll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out."
She is feeling "less anxious" about this pregnancy because she is more prepared for what's to come, the second source continues. She and Travis have talked about having multiple children and are ready to be a family of four.
"Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again," the second source says. "They want a big family together and love being parents. Kylie [is so] happy to have Travis by her side during everything."
According to the same insider, the "SICKO MODE" rapper has been "very attentive" and has been there for Kylie "every step of the way."
Travis, who professed his love for his "wifey" back in June, is "definitely back together" with Kylie, per the second source, who says the formerly on-again, off-again couple spends most nights under one roof.
A third source reveals they "have a lot of love between them," saying, "Kylie really loves Travis and she does see a future with him."
They are no longer denying their explosive "chemistry," the third source shares. "They realized they want to be together instead of apart... The pregnancy is only bringing them closer together."
Not only are Travis and Kylie "on the same page" about wanting multiple kids, according to the third source, but it also sounds urgent. The Life of Kylie star wants her children to be close in age (she herself is less than two years younger than sister Kendall Jenner.)
"Kylie is very excited to be pregnant and wants her kids to be close, so she's excited how close Stormi will be, age-wise, to this baby," the same insider says of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, who was born in February 2018.
The third source suggests their recent movie nights, birthday celebrations and family trips have made them realize it's meant to be.
