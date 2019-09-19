A photo is worth a thousand words—and this one says there's no split in sight.

This week, there was some speculation online over possible trouble in paradise for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, stemming from a suspiciously missing photo in the makeup mogul's closet. As the Internet noticed, a photo reportedly of Travis has been seen in the background of pictures Jenner has posted from inside her closet.

However, in a selfie shared on Tuesday from the same spot, the framed picture was no longer there in the background. Factor in Jenner's caption, "Ain't a game, boy," and gal pal Yris Palmer's comment,"Made for one player" and you've got a recipe for rumors.

But, wait—there's no need to sound the alarms. Perhaps the Kylie Cosmetics boss caught wind of the murmurings because a day later, she shared a family photo with her man and their daughter, Stormi Webster, from a trip to the zoo and simultaneously squashed any speculation. "Happy Wednesday," the star wrote on her Instagram Story, also showing off her daughter's sweet artwork.