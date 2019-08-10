by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 12:28 PM
Bling alert!
Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday with friends and family in Italy this weekend and received a special personalized gift from her rapper beau Travis Scott, father of their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster: a custom-made diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte bearing the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo.
Kylie posted photos of her new jewelry piece on her Instagram Story late on Friday, writing, "OMG @travisscott," and including shocked, heart eyes and pink heart emojis.
"Kylie's birthday bling is an incredible display of jewelry craftsmanship, boasting pink and white micropave diamonds on an infinity link chain. Accented with pear shape diamond dangles and a signature front lip piece, a custom design like this could easily cost upwards of $375,000," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News.
"That necklace is an incredible display of bespoke jewelry," said Michael Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. "That piece of jewelry probably cost more than half a million dollars."
On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul's actual birthday, Travis shared a sweet tribute to his partner on his own Instagram page.
"Happy Bday Wifey," he wrote, using his longtime nickname for Kylie. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!"
Travis shared several throwback pics of the two.
He included a photo showing her on a side stage with him at one of his shows.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
He also posted a few selfies of the pair together.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The two have been enjoying some prime couple time in Italy, despite it being a family vacation.
On Saturday, they were photographed having fun riding a jet ski together in Positano.
Travis helped kick off the birthday celebrations early. Days before Kylie's big day, he surprised her by having thousands of roses delivered and displayed at their home.
For Kylie's 21st birthday last year, Travis gifted his "wifey" a classic Rolls Royce.
Kylie and Travis have been dating for more than two years and have sparked engagement rumors several times.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo and Holly Passalaqua
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!
