Dwayne Johnson Accuses Vin Diesel of "Manipulation" Over Plea to Join Fast & Furious 10

Watch : Time for an All-Female "Fast & Furious"? YES!

It's safe to say Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.

In a new interview with CNN, published Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Young Rock actor explicitly stated that he has no interest in reprising his role as Luke Hobbs, even after Vin Diesel issued a public plea in November.

For those who haven't been following the saga, Diesel wrote on Instagram last month, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

Diesel continued by referring to their co-star, the late Paul Walker, by his nickname, Pablo. "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!" he added. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."