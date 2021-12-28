Why Cynthia Nixon Was "Very Reluctant" to Appear in the Sex and the City Reboot

And Just Like That... Miranda Hobbes was back.
However, it was a "very hard decision" for Cynthia Nixon to reprise her iconic Sex and the City character for the HBO Max revival series.
"I really didn't think I was going to do it; I was very reluctant," Nixon told the News Corp's Herald Sun on Dec. 28. "But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn't go back without—a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series—they were on board."
Nixon continued, "I was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too."
And Nixon wanted to make sure that the series not only adapted to modern times, but also reflected the core characters' real-life issues that come with aging.
"The characters are 55 so they're in menopause. And menopause is the punchline to a lot of jokes and certainly has its unpleasant aspects," Nixon explained. "But it's a time when women have spent decades looking after other people and can again focus on themselves: 'Who am I? Who do I want to be?'"
Co-star Davis has called the series "the gift that keeps on giving forever and ever," telling the outlet that SATC has provided a "creative connection with my sisters that you never get as an actor where you get to work together for 20-something years."
As Nixon summed up, "I'm very proud of the original series—despite it being occasionally tone deaf on race and gender—but Sex and the City gave me an adult career. And I'll always be grateful for that."
And Just Like That... airs Thursdays on HBO Max.