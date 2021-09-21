This Is Literally All David Eigenberg Can Say About the Sex and the City Reboot

And just like that...Steve Brady is back gushing over Miranda Hobbs!
Beloved Sex and the City star David Eigenberg couldn't contain his love for co-star (and onscreen wife) Cynthia Nixon during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 21.
"I can tell you that she's looking pretty fine," Eigenberg teased of the upcoming HBO Max reboot And Just Like That, which reunites him with Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. "I just got my first issue of AARP, so I know that they're doing much better than me. They've got people taking care of them. I've got nobody taking care of me."
The Chicago Fire star continued that he can't even think of the top secret SATC series without a non-disclosure agreement. "Every time I see a picture of Sex and the City on my iPhone, they make me sign a new disclosure statement. Every time I think of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, you never know what's going to happen," he quipped.
But, being on an iconic show does have its perks.
"One time I was working in New York on that show and I had to be back Saturday morning in Chicago, and they said they were going to shoot late and have to hire me a private jet, but I got out in time," Eigenberg admitted.
Watch the full interview above to hear about Chicago Fire's 200th episode milestone and why Eigenberg set limits for his scripts!
Chicago Fire returns tomorrow, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)