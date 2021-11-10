Cynthia Nixon Reveals Who Inspired Her During SATC Reboot Filming

Watch : "Just Like That" Teaser Shows Carrie & Big Kissing

This is what it means to age gracefully.

On Nov. 9, Cynthia Nixon posted a sweet message about the legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave for being the ultimate role model to her and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Sarah Jessica Parker (@sarahjessicaparker) and I learned from the incomparable Vanessa Redgrave. We speak of her often—her talent but also her kindness to us little girls. All these decades later we are still doing our best to ‘walk and talk' in her footsteps," she wrote on Instagram.

In the first pic, Cynthia and Sarah walk closely together on the set of HBO Max's And Just Like That. The second image is a flashback still from the 1982 film My Body, My Child, which starred all three women.

"Amazingly we are older now than she was then," Cynthia continued, "and feel so lucky to have aged in this business and met up again with Carrie and Miranda in their mid-fifties, as we are in ours."

