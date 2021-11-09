Sarah Jessica Parker Feels "Very Sentimental" After Wrapping Sex and the City Reboot

That's a wrap!
Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 8 to announce that she'd finished filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That….
"This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie. Just wrapped," the actress, 56, said while taking a final stroll through the studio's hallway. "Wow. An adventure. And I'm feeling very sentimental. And that's it. Wow."
Production for the show started in late spring, just a few months after HBO Max announced it would be releasing a "new chapter" of the beloved series that follows Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis' character Charlotte York "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
In an interview for Vogue's December cover story, Parker spoke about the "misogynist chatter" she's heard about the stars that "would never. Happen. About. A. Man."
"'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?'" she said. "I'm sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.'"
"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are," she continued, "as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"
Executive producer Michael Patrick King also recalled one particular comment he read online after the show was announced in January.
"When we announced And Just Like That…, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls," he told the magazine. "And I was like, ‘Wow, so it's either you're 35, or you're retired and living in Florida. There's a missing chapter here.'"
Parker, Nixon and Davis aren't the only members of the original cast returning for the show. While Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) won't be coming back, HBO Max announced that Chris Noth (Mr. Big) Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) and Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) will all be featured in the series. Garson died in September following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
And Just Like That… will also introduce some new cast members, including Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.
As teasers and photos from the set have spread online, fans have been asking a lot of questions. Like, what's going on with Carrie and Big? Why were they back in Paris? Is his ex Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) back? Who is that guy Carrie was spotted kissing? And how will the show address Samantha's absence?
Viewers will have to tune in this December to get these answers. Can't wait until then? Click here for everything we know about the show so far.