15 Stars Share Their Favorite Skincare Treatments & Masks: Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We are always on the quest for that always-elusive, "perfect," skin. Of course, we know that it's not actually possible to have "perfect" skin, but we have no problem trying out new products and hoping for improvements. The problem is that there are just so many different products to choose from. We don't have the time, the budget, or the patience to try every single skincare product. However, we love a recommendation from a trusted source.
If you're looking for skincare treatments and masks to add to your regimen, look no further than your favorite celebrities. Here are some of the favorites that were recommended by stars in 2021, including Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Paige DeSorbo, Porsha Williams, Catherine Lowe, Cassie Randolph, Meagan Good, Madison LeCroy, Hannah Ann Sluss, Margaret Josephs, Tom Schwartz, and more.
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
"This is my best kept secret. I've been using this Kate Somerville acne treatment for three years now. You take a Q-tip and you spot treatment your pimples. I love it," Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared in her recent beauty roundup.
This acne treatment has 91K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
Porsha Williams shared, "I'm very much into skincare. This is a charcoal mask. I love this face mask. It is illuminating."
"I hate when people tell me about masks, but they don't tell me how they prep their face for a mask. So, I will share that with you now. I wash my face. I start my face off with warm water first. If it's a loofah day, I'll do that first, wash it completely, all done. And then I apply my charcoal mask. You let it sit on your face until it dries."
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that."
SiO Beauty FaceLift for Neck, Forehead, Eye & Smile Anti-Wrinkle Patches
"Everybody knows I use these SioBeauty packs. We love SioBeauty. Marge Sr. and I use them all the time. We sleep in them. I get them all the time. These are a perfect gift. It's great because everyone always asks me 'what are you doing?' We both got facelifts, that's a fact, but that doesn't fix your skin and it doesn't fill in the lines," Margaret Josephs said in her recent holiday gift picks roundup.
"And they're reusable too," Her mom Marge Sr. added.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Meagan Good gushed, "I love COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches because of all the ones I've tried, they are the best! When you have a fresh zit that's ready to pop (or you accidentally on purpose popped) they suck everything that's inside out! And the bandages are clear so if you have to wear it out of the house on a flight or something you don't feel completely crazy."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, " I don't know if you've seen these. You can even wear this in public and no one will be able to tell you have these on. This is definitely one of my must-have products. These work. In two days your pimple will be gone." These patches have 16,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
"I want to do a myth buster with this one. A lot of men and women think you don't have to start caring for your under eye until you're over 40. No, honey, you still have that under eye skin now. It is different from the rest of your skin. It is very very delicate. It's very very sensitive. This is made specifically for your under eye. It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating," Porsha Williams shared in her beauty essentials roundup.
"Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Ambari Gold Profection22 Mask
Kourtney Kardashian included this in her 2021 Poosh holiday gift picks. Featuring adaptogenic reishi, naturally derived AHAs and broad-spectrum oil, this luxurious mask helps with a variety of skin concerns like uneven texture, fine lines and dullness. It's a must for the skincare guru on your list!
Lancôme Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask
To prep Zendaya's skin for the Academy Awards, Zendaya's makeup artist Sheika Daley started with the Lancôme Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask to hydrate the skin, de-puff and provide instant radiance.
Patchology Lip Renewal FlashPatch 5-Minute Hydrogels
"If I have time, I really go full out with my skincare ‘cause it's like, why not? It feels good," Shay Mitchell shared in her 58-step beauty routine. These repair, hydrate, and soothe your lips.
Bioré Nose+Face, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 12 Nose + 12 Face Strips for Chin or Forehead
Porsha Williams said, "These are serious blackhead strips, OK? These should almost be for professional use. No matter how clean you think your skin is, put this on your nose and forehead. It's gonna pull all of those blackheads out of your face. You'll notice the difference in the texture of your nose. It's perfect. Go ahead and add two to your cart. I really want these in your weekly skincare regimen. You want to have nice, clear skin."
These strips have 12,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and 1,200+ five-star Ulta reviews.
111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask
"I never like to waste the juice of the mask, so I pour it into my hands and I rub it on my neck," Shay Mitchell recently shared in her 58-step beauty breakdown.
Knesko Diamond Radiance Eye Mask (6 Treatments)
Kathy Hilton recommended these eye masks during a recent Daily Pop episode. These eye masks utilize powerful GEMCLINICAL technology to brighten, hydrate, and energize the delicate under eye area. Each of these masks is infused with diamond powder, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid. If you want bright, radiant-looking eyes immediately, just add these to your skincare routine.
Led Face Mask Light Therapy Facial Skin Care Mask - Blue & Red Light for Acne Photon Mask
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said, "This is the ultimate mask. This is an LED light mask. I have found it to be really helpful. I have been using this for a while and I like this because it has multiple different settings. They say 'beauty is pain,' but this is not painful. It just looks kind of crazy. I like this product because it does multiple things. It helps with aging, acne, radiant skin. I've actually been using the red setting. This helps with wrinkles."
"It comes with a remote. I've worn this for 20 minutes a day and I really have seen a huge difference. It really just gives you that spa-like experience. I like that I can wear this mask and also just get stuff done around the house."
Avajar Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask - 3 Count
Shay Mitchell shared, "When I travel, I'm a lot more curious about skincare. So I always come home with a suitcase of new masks to try. I love seeing what other people use," she said. "I have this really cool item that I actually found when I was in Japan. I feel like it's doing something."
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Jessica Alba told E! News, "I like to think of this mask as a smoothie for my face! Whenever my schedule permits, I take my me-time in the morning by masking. Our Prime + Perfect Mask is packed with antioxidants like vitamin E and superfruits to nourish and replenish my skin, and shea butter to moisturize. Thanks to the black currant extract and ice wine it contains, after 10-20 minutes, it leaves my skin feeling smoother and firmer."
"When we developed it, we realized how amazing it made your face look right after use, so I thought it was the most incredible ‘pregame' for a red carpet or a night out look. Then when the pandemic hit, it became a crucial part of my ‘me-time' morning moments by helping me start the day looking and feeling my best."
Kiehl's Turmeric and Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque
"This is my favorite favorite favorite face mask. Anything with tumeric in it really helps brighten your mask. This is the perfect face mask if you're going to an event or going on a date and you want to look brighter and glowy. I think it makes your makeup look better too. I love this," Paige DeSorbo shared in her list of beauty essentials.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
"I discovered these five months ago. Don't pick your zits. Use this. These are amazing. I just peel it off and put it on a pimple. It's a matte color. It's not glossy and sometimes I leave it on when I drop the kids off at school because you can't really tell it's there. Wear them overnight and they work very well. I trust it and I don't question it. It just works. They're waterproof and breathable," Catherine Lowe said in her recent beauty roundup.
These have 55,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Honest Beauty Reusable Magic Silicone Sheet Mask
After layering multiple face masks, Shay Mitchell uses this silicone sheet mask from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty to keep it all in place for 15 minutes.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty Intense Hydrating Mask
"I bring this on the plane because that is really rich. And when you're on a plane, you need hydration because that air on the plane is stealing it from you. You'll look like a zombie and dull if you don't use this," Catherine Lowe shared.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
Kyle Richards shared, "The eye patches that you guys see me wear all the time, I'm actually out of them right now because I use them too much. I don't know who invented these things, but they're a go-to. I'll drive in my car and just wear them. I'll fly on a plane with them. I don't care."
"These are great if you don't sleep enough or if you're traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes." To find out more about the other eye patches Kyle has worn on the show, click here.
SilcSkin Eye Pads - Overnight Reusable Silicone Face Pads to Help Correct Crow's Feet, Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Under Eye Bags & Crepey Skin- Corrects for Side Sleepers, Aging and Sun Damage (6 Pads)
THe Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph said, "I've talked about these so many times. I use them every day. I've used them for so long. They're reusable and they last me about two weeks. I put them on every night. Make sure your skin is clean and dry. They help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, especially because I sleep on my side. I put them on as my last step in my skincare routine. I like to put them on right before I go to bed. I absolutely love these things."
Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Face Mask
Tom Schwartz said this moisturizing mask "feels amazing, refresh, and it's good stuff." Specifically, he shared, "It's good for plumping your skin." And who doesn't want hydrated, plump skin?
IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Masque
"It's very exfoliating. It makes your skin feel so bright. I use this and I swear all day my skin has just felt so smooth. Put a really thin layer over your face. Rub it in for a minute. Leave it on for like 15 minutes and then you wash it off. It makes your skin glow," Cassie Randolph shared.
Goo Getter by ZitSticka, Hydrocolloid Patch to Drain and Shrink Zits, 36 Patches
Cassie Randolph said, "These are pimple patches. They are so good. They have tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and Vitamin C. Put this on a zit and it flattens your zit and makes it go away so much quicker. They're so low profile that you can't even tell they're on your skin sometimes. I've gone out with them on in public sometimes."
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Cassie Randolph admitted, "I have a lot of red spots." Describing the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment, she said, "It's kind of a creamier texture. It makes [my skin] feel plump. It's good for dark spots, evening out my [skin] tone, and making my skin feel smoother."
While you're shopping celebrity recommended products, check out these New Year's Eve fashion suggestions from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough.