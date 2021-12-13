Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Coolidge and More Stars Celebrate Their First Golden Globes Nominations

E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
The 2022 Golden Globes is already a historic event for first-time nominees like West Side Story's Rachel Zegler, the WandaVision cast and fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge. See a full list.

The 2022 Golden Globes is already one for the record books.

Fan favorite stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Strong, Paul Bettany, Omar Sy, Jamie DornanMargaret Qualley and Jean Smart have all landed their first-ever Golden Globes nominations, as announced on Monday, Dec. 13. 

And they're not the only first-time nominees this year. West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler will make her Golden Globes debut, while Licorice Pizza newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman garnered their first noms. In addition, Anthony Ramos is nominated for the first time for In the Heights and the ensemble casts of Succession and The Morning Show spread the awards season love.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne presented the nominations alongside Snoop Dogg at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9; however, NBC will not televise the award show. The decision came after the HFPA faced backlash once it was revealed that there were no Black members within its 87-member voter group. 

Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

To see the full list of first-time Golden Globe nominees, scroll on. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Rachel Zegler

West Side Story newcomer Rachel Zegler is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

 

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his leading role in In the Heights.

 

Margaret Qualley

Maid star Margaret Qualley is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

 

Omar Sy

Omar Sy is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his turn as the titular detective in Lupin.

Brett Goldstein

Following Brett Goldstein's Emmy win for Ted Lasso, the star is now nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. 

 

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé "MJ" Rodriguez made history at the 2021 Emmys and is now nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for the final season of Pose.

 

Paul Bettany

WandaVision's Paul Bettany is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

 

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen lands her first Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television thanks to her scene-stealing performance in WandaVision

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Power of the Dog breakout star Kodi Smit-McPhee is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. 

Aunjaune Ellis

King Richard star Aunjaune Ellis is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for The Morning Show

 

Billy Crudup

The Morning Show's Billy Crudup is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. 

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

O Yeong-Su

O Yeong-Su is nominated for Squid Game in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television category. 

 

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast star Ciarán Hinds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

 

Jean Smart

Jean Smart continues her reign with a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy in Hacks.

 

Hannah Einbinder

Following her Emmys debut, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. 

 

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan is nominated for his role in Belfast in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. 

Catriona Balfe

Belfast star Catriona Balfe is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

 

Alana Haim

Alana Haim is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Licorice Pizza. 

Cooper Hoffman

Licorice Pizza star Cooper Hoffman is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. 

Jennifer Coolidge

Emmy-nominated Jennifer Coolidge's awards season for The White Lotus continues thanks to her Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television. 

 

Jeremy Strong

Succession star Jeremy Strong lands his first Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Sarah Snook

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television.

 

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Passing.

 

Lee Jung-Jae

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. 

 

Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Coda.

Tahar Rahim

The Serpent's Tahar Rahim is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

 

