The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

The 2022 award season is almost upon us—but first, the Golden Globe nominations.

After all, it will be the first big award show of the new year. Snoop Dogg had the honor of announcing some of the names on the star-studded list and it was as jam-packed as ever with fan favorites.

From Ted Lasso to Squid Game, King Richard's Will Smith to West Side Story's breakout star Rachel Zegler, the best of television and film this year were celebrated with nominations on Monday, Dec. 13.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, though it is currently unclear if it will air on TV after NBC announced it would not televise it in 2021 amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and calls for change. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

As for who is in the running for an award come January, find out with the full list of nominations below: