Take Over Waystar RoyCo With Our Succession Gift Guide Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Aside from the constant family drama, high stress work situations, and public scrutiny, being a part of the Roy family seems like a great life to have. Or at the very least they are very well-funded lives on Succession with those private jet trips and over-the-top parties, complete with a compliments tunnel. Unfortunately most of that is out of our price range, but there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to fan out over succession.

If you can't get over Kendall Roy's birthday rap song, we found a mug that you'll appreciate. If Shiv Roy is your girl, check out these socks. This ornament is perfect for the Roman Roy fans. And if you would vote for Connor Roy for president, here's the shirt to support his fictional campaign. Keep on scrolling to see those items and our other Succession gift guide picks.