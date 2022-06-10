Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari just went and did somethin'.

The "Toxic" singer has tied the knot with the fitness model after five years of dating, a source tells E! News. The pair hosted a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9.

For her big day, Britney wore a gown created by Donatella Versace, who she previously teased as the mastermind in charge of her wedding attire. A second insider tells E! News that the dress featured an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and with a deep V-shaped slit in the leg, adding that she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Britney completed her bridal look with jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

And though her two sons and her parents weren't in attendance, she had several friends by her side, including Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

The nuptials come nine months after Britney, 40, announced her engagement to Sam, 28. The Grammy winner first met the Black Monday actor in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

At the time of their engagement, a third source told E! News that Sam had "been dying to propose" and confirmed he popped the question at Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. For the proposal, Sam had worked with Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY founder and master jeweler, to create a 4-carat diamond engagement ring with word "Lioness"—his nickname for Britney—engraved inside the band.