Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari just went and did somethin'.
The "Toxic" singer has tied the knot with the fitness model after five years of dating, a source tells E! News. The pair hosted a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9.
For her big day, Britney wore a gown created by Donatella Versace, who she previously teased as the mastermind in charge of her wedding attire. A second insider tells E! News that the dress featured an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and with a deep V-shaped slit in the leg, adding that she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love."
Britney completed her bridal look with jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
And though her two sons and her parents weren't in attendance, she had several friends by her side, including Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.
The nuptials come nine months after Britney, 40, announced her engagement to Sam, 28. The Grammy winner first met the Black Monday actor in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.
At the time of their engagement, a third source told E! News that Sam had "been dying to propose" and confirmed he popped the question at Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. For the proposal, Sam had worked with Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY founder and master jeweler, to create a 4-carat diamond engagement ring with word "Lioness"—his nickname for Britney—engraved inside the band.
"It was very private and romantic, everything she wanted," the third insider shared. "Britney has told Sam that he is her soul mate and that she is so grateful to have him, especially during these hard times."
In the past, Britney has praised Sam for being by her side amid her lengthy legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, to end her 13-year conservatorship. She affectionately said of Sam in an Instagram post last August, "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"
When a judge terminated Britney's conservatorship in November, he tweeted in support of the "...Baby One More Time" singer, "History was made today. Britney is Free!"
Sam was also a source of support for his love in May when the two announced that they had "lost our miracle baby" early on during Britney's pregnancy. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," Sam said days after sharing the sad news. "It's hard but we are not alone."
Back in September, a source close to Sam shared with E! News that Britney was looking forward to building a new future with her man once her conservatorship was over. "The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality," the insider from Sam's side explained. "Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."
Other big plans for the couple? Perhaps a new place to call home. The source close to Sam previously shared that Britney hopes to start fresh with new real estate. "She wants a new life with Sam and wants to make many changes," the same insider said in October. "Britney and Sam both want to live closer to the city and have discussed buying a new house."
