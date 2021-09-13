How Sam Asghari Surprised Britney Spears With a Romantic Proposal

Watch : Britney Spears Is ENGAGED to Sam Asghari

"Break the Ice" singer Britney Spears is now wearing some serious ice on her left hand.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the pop star and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, broke the highly anticipated news that they are engaged. "I can't f--king believe it," the singer candidly proclaimed in an Instagram caption for a video montage of her playfully showing off her new diamond ring.

After dating for about five years, the fitness trainer proposed at Spears' house, a source close to Asghari confirmed to E! News. "Sam has been dying to propose to Britney and knew this was finally the right time. They are so happy to be able to share this new chapter together," the source explained. "They have been talking about getting engaged for a while now and Sam totally threw her off today at her house. She was so taken back, she screamed."

After working with Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY founder and master jeweler, Asghari popped the big question with a 4-carat round-cut diamond in a platinum cathedral setting.

The sparkler featured some extra-special touches, including most significantly the word "Lioness"—Asghari's nickname for his future wife—engraved inside the band.