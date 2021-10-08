Inside Britney Spears' Plan for a "Fresh Start" With Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears has big plans for her next steps, and they involve building a future with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Following the recent developments in Britney's ongoing conservatorship, a source close to Sam tells E! News exclusively that the 39-year-old pop star is excited about planning for a life in which she can make her own choices again.
"Britney is very excited to embrace her full freedom," the insider shares. "She wants a new life with Sam and wants to make many changes. She is excited to move on and close that chapter of her life. Britney and Sam both want to live closer to the city and have discussed buying a new house."
The "Toxic" performer currently owns a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., located in Ventura County, which is north of Los Angeles. But it appears that the couple, who announced their engagement last month, may eventually be in the market for a new pad that allows them to continue to embrace her new situation.
"Britney wants new energy," the source continues. "She is excited to be around more people and be able to be out and about as she pleases. It's very liberating and exciting to her. This is the happiest she has been in a very long time, and she is soaking it all in. They are enjoying the engagement and want to keep traveling together. Britney feels she has more exciting options and opportunities, and her life is turning around for the better."
As for her professional path, the insider adds that Britney "hasn't expressed any interest" in performing again and is "not ready to return to the stage."
On Sept. 29, a judge suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of Britney's estate, which is a role he has held since the conservatorship began in 2008. Accountant John Zabel is replacing him for the time being.
In a statement, Jamie's lawyer responded to the ruling by saying the judge "was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer." The attorney added that Jamie doesn't support the court's decision but "will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."
Meanwhile, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has previously said he is working toward filing a petition to end the conservatorship for good.
On Oct. 4, Britney acknowledged her fans' role in helping her to change her life, with the star posting to Instagram in part, "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!"