How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy

Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!

The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the newly engaged couple's love is the real deal, as they are "super united" and "very involved in each other's lives and their businesses."

According to the insider, Sam also has a relationship with Britney's two sons: Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"When it comes to the boys, Sam is definitely part of their lives because he's part of Britney's life in every way," says the source. "So, especially with the Free Britney movement, he's been on the forefront of everything, and Britney doesn't hide any part of her life from Sam—or any part of her life from her kids because her life is so open now."