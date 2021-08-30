The Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from August 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Simpson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, Katie Thurston, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Hannah Ann Sluss, JoJo Fletcher, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Elizabeth Gillies, Dr. Jackie Walters, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, and Paige DeSorbo. In response to those picks, you got your shop on.... a lot.
We decided to take a look back at August 2021 to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. If you're looking for a game-changing eye mask, items to spruce up your home décor, or a reliable travel duffel, keep on scrolling to the see the most-shopped products from August 2021.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kyle Richards wear these eye patches during cast trips. They are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 39K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
Just in case these are sold out, here are many options to buy these so you can check out these miracle workers for yourself: Kohl's, Overstock, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, and Revolve.
Japonesque Eyelash Curler
In her shopping guide for E!'s Shop Girl Summer series, Candace Cameron Bure included the Japonesque Eyelash Curler. She shared, "Don't use an eyelash curler? Well, start! I didn't include an eyelash curler in my makeup routine for a long time, but once I started I will never go back. This specific product makes curling eyelashes effortless for beginners and it is easy to take with you wherever you go!"
Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil - Waterproof
In a recent Instagram video, The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston said, "I get a lot of questions about my brows so I thought it would be a good time to show you what it looks like with makeup on and without makeup on. They're just like nonexistent. I don't know why it's so light [without makeup]."
The Bachelorette star continued, "Anyways, I don't have them microbladed. I actually use the Sephora brand [brow] pencil. I just thought I'd take this moment to be real with you for a minute." She emphasized, "I've used expensive ones and this is still the best one for me." And she's not the only one who keeps on buying the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil. It has 129.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and more than 2,000 5-star reviews.
Melinda Maria Gray Licorice Enamel Ring
Sarah included Melinda Maria rings in her list of back to school must haves, telling E! , "Melinda Maria is such a fun jewelry designer. I'm currently obsessed with her rings that remind me of the gummy bracelets I used to love as a kid."
What the Road Said by Cleo Wade
Jessica Alba told E! that she loves reading What the Road Said with her daughter Haven Warren because of the discussions it prompts about "making different choices in life."
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Reese Witherspoon selected We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz for her August 2021 book club pick. The actress shared, "This book is every suspense-lovers dream and it kept me up WAY too late turning pages," describing We Were Never Here as "a novel with crazy twists and turns that will have you ditching your Friday night plans for more chapters."
Reese elaborated, "The story centers around two friends, Emily and Kristin, who love to go on adventures around the world. This year they are in Chile and through a series of circumstances, end up in a room with a dead body… but here's the twist, it's not the first time it has happened to them! Coincidence? You'll just have to pick up a copy to find out...."
Jessica Simpson Prizma D'Orsay Pump in Pink Tartan
Jessica Simpson included these pink tartan pumps in her list of back to school must-haves. She shared, "Plaid is an essential for anyone's closet, and this pink gives a pep to the prep! I can think of so many places to wear these but if you're heading back into an office, or getting dressed for meetings, we've got you covered with 10 new colors of one of our all-time favorite pumps,."
StorageWorks Hand-Woven Small Wicker Baskets- Set of 2
JoJo Fletcher included these storage baskets in her list of chic home decor items from Amazon. The reality TV alum said, "I utilize baskets because I think they are a cute way to de-clutter, especially in bathrooms. If you need a de-cluttering solution in your bathroom, this will be really great. I love these anywhere in a bathroom, whether it's on top of the toilet or on a shelf. It's a great place to put all of your bathroom stuff. It looks cute and it's purposeful."
LED Desk Lamp, Colorsmoon 2 in 1 Dimmable Office Table Lamp with 35 Light Settings, Built-in Wireless Charger & USB Charging Port
Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley shared this lamp in their list of back to college must-haves. Kandi said, "This is the perfect desk lamp because you can put things on it and you can charge your phone. Listen, the way that it's made, it folds down easily. It's perfect. For me, I always need a charger right next to the bed, so the phone and the bed together is perfection and much-needed. I don't even think you'll find another lamp that's better than this. It's practical and you just need it. People lose chargers all the time, so you definitely want that desk lamp. It just makes it easier for you."
Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum
Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters developed the Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum, which clears blemishes, balances oil production, and soothes your skin. She told E! News all about the product and why she believes it's a serum that women of all ages should incorporate into their routines.
Travel Duffel Bag
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz talked up this duffel bag in their list of Amazon travel essentials. "We have the best duffel bag on Amazon. Honestly, it's sub-$30. It has a plastic compartment for your bathing suit or anything wet. It has tons of compartments. It's very well-made. This muted pink bag is beautiful. It should be like $150, but it's $26. It's sturdy. It's robust." Tom Schwartz said."
It's available in seven different colors and it has 4,300+ 5-star reviews.
TYR XL Hyper Dry Sport Towel
Olympian Katie Ledecky told E! that she keeps this towel in her swim bag. This 100% microfiber towel accelerates the drying process, so you can go from your aquatic workout to your next activity in no time.
Express Barely There Double Band Heeled Sandals
Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies told E!, "I love an illusion sandal. I have these in nude and black and they both come in handy. I find I'm always throwing the nude ones on when I can't decide what kind of shoe I want to go with. The fact that they basically disappear makes it super easy."
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
"As a Coach girl, I always love a great coat, slouchy, oversized, cool. It's an easy statement piece. And the bags, the Soft Tabby has a retro feel and the perfect size, so I love that one," Jennifer Lopez said while filming the Coach Fall 2021 campaign
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
If you've been wondering how Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff gets her perfectly voluminous locks, she uses this curling iron to do her hair in just three minutes. Crystal isn't the only fan of this curling iron. It has 10,100 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers. The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 428F and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton introduced her sister Kyle Richards to the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that she sprays it on her face because her skin gets "dry." This mist is a game-changing spray-on moisturizer that will give you that dewy, lit-from-within glow that we've all been craving. If you want to know more about why this is such a revolutionary product, click here. You won't regret it.
Itomoro Baby Car Mirror, Back Seat Baby Car Camera with HD Night Vision Function Car Mirror Display
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talked about the Itomoro Baby Car Mirror during their recent interview with E! News. The mom-to-be said, "You know how so many parents will turn and look at the kids in the backseat and that's so dangerous. My mom is always telling me 'Stop looking at [dog] Lois in the backseat.' You can't take your eyes off the road, especially with a baby in the car. This has a projector basically so you can put it where the rearview mirror and you can see what the baby is doing."
Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
Here's another set of eye patches that Kyle Richards wore on RHOBH. Unfortunately, the Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit is currently sold out at Saks Fifth Avenue. But, definitely keep your eyes peeled for a restock. You can also check out the antioxidant eye patches, radiance eye patches, and detox eye patches from Knesko if you're looking for more high-quality skincare products.
These instantly firm, lift, de-puff and hydrate the skin around your eye for an at-home spa experience. Your skin will look plump and healthy when you add these into your routine. Use these to combat wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dryness, redness, stress, fatigue, sun damage, and more.
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder
"I don't like sitting in my desk all day. Sometimes, I just want to chill in bed, even if it's just to watch a movie on my computer. You can just lay this on your lap. It's comfortable. You can put your phone, computer, and mouse on this. You can use it in a dorm or at home," Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley Burruss stated in their college must-haves shopping list.
This lap desk is available in six colors and it has 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ColorCoral Dust Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Remover for Keyboard Cleaning Car Dashboard Detailing
Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz discussed this product in their list of trending Amazon gadgets. "It's like a little glob," Schwartz said. He explained, "It's great for getting in nooks and crannies. You put it on the keyboard to get the dust out of it and from other hard-to-clean places. It works."
KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask- 5 Pack
Kyle Richards wore these eye patches during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 cast trip in Palm Springs. These brighten, plump, and moisturize your skin. The power-packed formula is infused with retinol and gold to make your skin look fresh and young. The star-shaped patches target wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark circles. The natural formula boosts collagen and blood flow, giving you everything you need in a skincare product without any harsh chemicals. These are so great that they won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020.
One Revolve customer gushed over these for their "Instant results!!" Another wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE! My go-to!" A third customer review said, "Love love love! Def helped my dark and puffy eyes! Can't wait to buy again."
You can get these at Sephora, Revolve, Violet Grey, Anthropologie, and FWRD.
Capri Blue Candle - 19 Oz.
"I go through candles very quickly. I love candles. I think that the way your home smells says a lot about you. When you go into a home, you want it to smell inviting," JoJo Fletcher shared along with her other Amazon home essentials.
"This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing." JoJo isn't the only one who adores this scent. It has 6,200+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
"Closets in my dorm were actually super small. I brought this over to my apartment too because it's so necessary to have. Here, I feel like you have to work vertically for storage. This keeps all your shoes in one place and really maximizes your space, which is really why I love this. I might even order another one," Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley shared in their roundup of back to college essentials.
This 3-tier shoe rack has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's just $21.
111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, Set of 8
The star-shaped eye patch set aren't the only eye treatment that Kyle used during the Palm Springs RHOBH cast trip. She also rocked a blue pair while she scrolled through news articles on her phone in the midst of the ongoing Girardi drama.
You will refresh and rejuvenate your skin like never before with the 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks. These tackle the signs of fatigue and de-puff the skin. The formula includes a powerful tetrapeptide and marine complex to "restore elasticity to the eye contours and tighten stress lines, resulting in a lifted, enlivened eye area." These improve the appearance of dark circles and decrease the intensity of discoloration in addition to preventing environmental pollutants from damaging your skin.
These come in clutch prior to a big event, after a long flight, and when you need to recover after a late night. Frequent fliers and night owls need these. And, once again, keep them in the fridge if you can. It intensifies the treatment and it's just such a relaxing experience.
Yes, they are pricey, but one Revolve customer said, "Staple in my skincare. Worth every penny." A Dermstore shopper shared, "Cannot recommend these eye patches enough. They are hydrating and soothing. Usually put on before a night out." Another reviewer posted, "I have been using these eye masks for a month now and wish that I had started sooner! They stay well on the skin without being too sticky and are very cool and soothing. I have noticed they have hydrated my skin really well, and will continue to use them (and reorder after)!"
You can get these at Dermstore, Revolve, Bloomingdales, and Violet Grey.
UpFox Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless - Mini Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable for Car, Home, Office, Pet Hair Travel Cleaning
"This is very small, it's handheld so you don't have it taking up a lot of space. It's just easy. You spill something and you quickly clean it up with your handheld vacuum cleaner. I wouldn't recommend a full vacuum cleaner because it just takes up too much space," Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley shared in their joint list of back to college must-have items.
Mizon Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks with 24K Gold and Snail- 30 Pairs
"When any of my friends FaceTime me in the evenings or in the mornings, I always have these on. I place this usually in the fridge and I just wear them underneath my eyes. They really have made a huge difference. I feel like one of the things to prevent aging is just hydration," Hannah Ann Sluss shared in her list of Amazon beauty items.
"One thing that I've learned from this past year is how you can give yourself a spa experience at home. You can do it all. You just need an Amazon account." These have 4,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Sullivans Small Ceramic Jug Set, Farmhouse Home Decor, Set of 3 Vases, White
JoJo Fletcher included this 3-piece vase set in her roundup of chic, yet affordable, Amazon home finds. The Bachelorette alum shared, "These vases are really great for any area. I love that these come as a set of three because you can use three of them together. You can use one alone. You can do two of them together. I love the color of these. They're great neutrals and I feel like you can use these anywhere."
This set has more than 2,200 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Tide to Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen- 6 Count
"There is a 100% chance that someone will spill on their dress or their suit. It's happening," Tom Schwartz shared in his wedding survival guide. His co-star Tom Sandoval added, "You want to be the person who can get that out."
Collapsible Tall Slim Laundry Hamper with Washable & Breathable Mesh Liner Waterproof & Dustproof Laundry Cart on Wheels
Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley recently shared their list of must-pack items for students heading to college. Riley admitted, "I made the bad mistake of having one that was backpack would be easy, but I recommend this one with wheels on it so you won't have all that weight on your shoulder. I recommend this one. Learn from my mistakes."
Kandi advised, "You can also take the bag out, so it's like a two in one."
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
"Bring a portable battery. This Anker one is great," Tom Schwartz said in his wedding survival guide, sharing, "You can fully charge your phone 2.5 times with this battery. It has universal compatibility with devices, it's sturdy, it's sleek, and it charges lightning fast. Just keep this in your backpack. Honestly, you should have two of these."
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss also recommended this same charger in her list of travel essentials. It has 23,000+ 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
Amazon Smart Plug
"It's a space-saving design. You always want a smart plug," Kandi said in her list of college shopping recommendations. Her daughter Riley pointed out, "It works with Alexa."
"So if you want to say 'Alexa, turn off my lights, it can turn off everything.' It's not just a regular plug, people," Kandi promised. Kandi and Riley aren't the only people who view this as an essential More than 363,000 Amazon customers left 5-star reviews raving about this Amazon Smart Plug.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray- Set of 5
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval included Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray in their wedding survival guide and their list of must-pack travel essentials.
Tom Schwartz declared, "These have changed my life. Poo-Pourri has given me the confidence to poop anywhere. I used to be poop shy, especially on a flight." Sandoval shared, "You spritz two sprays into the toilet, do your business, maybe another one for good measure, and give it a flush."
Schwartz described using these sprays as a "courtesy thing," adding, "And look at these, how svelte they are. When I go out to bars or clubs, I have one of these in my pocket just in case. It's my everyday pick of the day."
eBags Classic Pack-it-Flat Toiletry Kit (Black)
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval included this toiletry bag in their list of favorite Amazon travel items. Tom Schwartz said, "It's not very exciting. It's not sexy. It's a toiletry bag. This one is awesome. It doesn't take up too much space." Tom Sandoval added, "It lays flat in your suitcase. You can fit a lot in here and it doesn't take up too much space when you pack. A lot of my previous toiletry bags bunch up and they're huge."
There are multiple colors to choose from too.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
"I discovered these," Tom Schwartz declared while discussing his favorite travel items. Tom Sandoval added, "They feel great. The Bose are like $300. These are $60." Schwartz said, "You don't always want to drop a lot of money on headphones. These are great for flights. You need noise-cancelling headphones on a flight."
These headphones have 19,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Inflatable Travel Pillow for Airplane
Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz recommended this travel pillow if you're stuck in the middle seat on a flight. There's even a little spot to hold your phone. Sandoval also recommended these for sleeping on long car trips. Schwartz promised, "This is the pick of the day. It's so fast to deflate it too. This thing is amazing. I just deflated that in three seconds" Sandoval added, "It's so reasonably-priced."
Luxilooks Pajamas Silk Shorts Set
Hannah Ann Sluss recommended this pajamas set, telling Amazon shoppers, " The influencer said, "My mom always wanted us to wear matching pajamas. I wanted to share this outfit because I think it's great for summer. I like to wear something going to bed, but also I get hot in the middle of the night. These pajamas are, of course, pink and they are silk. I love the top on this. It's very breathable. I feel like Eloise at the Plaza. It gives me that Eloise vibe."
"It comes with these shorts. I like how they aren't too short and they're not too tight. I don't like to go to bed wearing tight outfits. I just like to feel comfortable. This is very cute." There are lots of colors to choose from.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval included this item in their list of Amazon travel items. "I know you've seen this. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray. After a long flight, this is an instant facial. It's like a little pick-me-up too. Instant hydration. It's really nice" Schwartz said. Their co-star Lala Kent recently told E! that she keeps this same spray in her bag.
Sandoval keeps his in the fridge and Schwartz said that he keeps his in his backpack "at all times." They also recommended this spray after a hike or during a music festival.
Bestope Makeup Brushes 16PCs Makeup Brushes Set
Hannah Ann Sluss said, "These brushes are must have for the summer. I think it's just good to switch up your brushes every year and be done cleaning them to get fresh brushes. This comes with four blenders too. These will change your life and give you that confident you need. This kit has every brush imaginable in it." These have 12,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men & Women
"Compression socks, you need circulation. If you get leg cramps or get swollen, these are amazing. These things are awesome if you're doing an Iron Man or a Marathon or you're on a long flight. They keep the blood flowing It's like a little permanent hug on your feet," Tom Schwartz shared in his list of travel must-haves.
Tom Sandoval added, "A lot of times when you are on planes, your feet will swell up. If you take your shoes off on a plane and you want to put them on when you land, it's tough." These socks have 46,800+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers and they're available in multiple colors.
4 Pcs Lip Brush Tool Lip Scrub Brush Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush
Hannah Ann Sluss shared, "My makeup artist told me about this product and it's a lip scrub. It has two different sides, one scrub and one massaging. I love to do this. It comes in a pack of three. I toss this after like 2 months because I use it every night. I can't go anywhere without this. I brush my teeth at night and then I also brush my lips. That's the secret to full lips. Girls, I promise you. It takes all the dead skin off your lips so you have clean lips to work with when you apply makeup."
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Blue
"At this point, we are unofficial JBL ambassadors. We love JBL. Objectively, JBL is one of my favorite brands," Tom Schwartz said in his roundup of Amazon travel items. Tom Sandoval shared, "If you like going skiing or snowboarding, this one is a great one to have. It lays flat and you can clip it on your jacket and listen to music without wearing headphones. It's awesome."
This speaker has 31,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and there are a variety of colors to choose from. Russell Dickerson recommended the JBL waterproof speaker in his Father's Day 2021 gift guide.
Redken Extreme Play Safe Heat Protectant Spray & Leave In Conditioner
Hannah Ann Sluss included this one in her beauty must-haves list. The Bachelor alum said, "My favorite hair product is a heat protectant because with blow drying your hair or curling your hair or even from the sun, it's great to always have a heat protectant on you. My favorite is Redken. It's called Play It Safe. It protects your hair up to 450 degrees. I use it while my hair is damp. I just put about a dime size. This stuff really is a lifesaver. It's truly changed my hair. I think this is a great staple. Plus, a bottle like this will last you for months and months. This is a must."
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
Kyle Richards recently raved about the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. The Beverly Hills Housewife said, "This Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I have it on right now. I love putting this on because it gets rid of any water weight and I do work out every single day. I'm always trying hard to look my best and this makes me feel better about my waist and it makes me very aware of my posture, which I love. I just try to keep this on, especially if I have a bathing suit day coming up, it makes me feel better in my bathing suit."
Kyle isn't the only one who's a fan of this waist trimmer. It has 31,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
Sutton Stracke used this face roller on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, referring to it as her anti-anxiety roller, but it's actually a game-changing skincare tool that's worth checking out. If you want to learn more about it, here's everything you need to know.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo found some chic wedding guest outfit options on Amazon. The one that E! shoppers loved the most is the xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress.
Paige explained, "This classic slip dress goes to the middle of my calf. I love a cowl neck. This one has adjustable straps. I think that an open-toe strappy shoe works with this. I would do silver. You could do a hanging earring with this." It's available in a few different colors.
Makeup Bag, BAGSMART Large Cosmetic Bag Travel Toiletry Bag Travel Makeup Case Organizer for Women
"This is a makeup bag that I really love to have. It's a little large, but if you're like me, you have a lot of beauty products," Hannah Ann Sluss shared as she listed her must-pack travel items.
There are multiple colors to choose from.
If you're looking for more celeb-recommendations, check out these must-pack travel essentials from Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.