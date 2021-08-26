Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Dish on Learning the Sex of Their Child, Pregnancy, Baby Products, & More

E!: You've been very open about the ups and downs of pregnancy. How have you been feeling these days?

AI: I'm definitely feeling better, thankfully. I'm not currently feeling like my 'normal' self or anything, but I am feeling very grateful for the improvement over the past four weeks. Jared is the champion of all the world. I compliment him all day long because he does so much for me. I know it is a bunch of little, simple tasks, but throughout the day it really adds up and he's tired of hearing his name.

JH: I feel bad getting a round of applause for doing the bare minimum and things that I should be doing. She's the one throwing up constantly and she's the one carrying our child. She is doing way more than anything I'm contributing, but I'm happy to help with anything that I can.

E!: How does it feel to have the pregnancy out in the open?

AI: After we announced, I felt so much better because I just felt like I was hiding so much of myself. It's hard to describe, but it was a big relief when we shared the news.

JH: It's exciting news so we were happy to talk about it. It helped cement that 'fatherly' feeling and made me look forward to all of the milestones coming up. Putting together the carseat and the bassinet was one of the first times that I felt really connected with our future kid and it made me so happy. Picking out clothes made me so happy and I felt 'this is getting more and more real.' It was definitely cool going through all these baby products for the first time, buying things and seeing what we should get, and going through all of the product ratings. This is starting to feel real. We just had our 15-week ultrasound and we could see that the baby was forming and that we could see the head and the mouth moving. Even knowing that we can now refer to him as 'him' and think 'that's our son.' It's no longer just 'our baby.' It's 'our son.' That just gives a certain impact to our child that wasn't there before.

E!: So much of your jobs involve being open and honest with your fans, was it tough keeping things private during the initial stages of pregnancy?

JH: It's not just about a job. Everybody can relate to it because a lot of people don't want to talk about their pregnancy early on. I feel like everyone. goes through this especially in the age of social media where everybody has a Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. People wonder 'Can I post this? Should I post this? Should I wait to share the news? Should we not wait to share the news?' We weren't sure if we 'had to' tell certain people before the news was public. We were on the same phone with some of our friends ten minutes before we announced it publicly. We worried about forgetting someone we should have told before we announced.

E!: You have multiple platforms with captive audiences. Why did you share your baby's sex via Amazon Live?

JH: It was fun announcing it live. If we posted on our Instagram or one of our podcasts, it's all pre-recorded, which is great too. But, there's just something very special about being live.

AI: The feedback during the livestream was insane. We could not keep up with it. Everyone was so nice and very helpful. It was really cool because people also gave good advice and tidbits on things to buy for the baby and throughout pregnancy. Now, that we know it's a boy, we are hoping the Amazon shoppers can give us some great ideas for cute little items that we can get on Amazon too.

E!: Has knowing that you're having a boy changed any of your shopping plans and preparation for parenthood?

AI: Not for the big items like strollers, car seats, and bassinets, but I want to pick out the clothes for a boy and I'm really excited for that.

JH: I've already found so many Tom Brady onesies.

E!: What makes Amazon such a reliable store for parents-to-be?

AI: We love the fact that Amazon has so many reviews, which makes shopping so easy. I've definitely become so safety-conscious with shopping. I've learned a lot so far. We have a stroller and a carseat that are very highly-reviewed and safe. With Amazon, all of the important information is in one place and I feel very informed before I make any purchases.

JH: We are reading every little thing because our little boy is going to be in it. We want to be extra sure that everything is good, secure, and safe for him.

