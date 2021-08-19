Jessica Simpson Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

We interviewed Jessica Simpson because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Jessica's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The new school year is right around the corner, which means (among other things) that we have some shopping to do. If you're looking for some fall fashion insights for kids and moms, Jessica Simpson has you covered. Our latest E! Back to School guest editor has shared her list of must-have items from the Jessica Simpson brand. If you love a matching "mommy and me" look, Jessica designed jeans for women and girls that make an adorable pairing. If you get too busy during the school year to plan outfits, the mother of three has matching sets for moms and the kids to make your life a little bit easier. And, of course, she shared some of her favorite fall footwear.
Keep on scrolling to see the entrepreneur's go-to selections for the school year.
Jessica Simpson Prizma D'Orsay Pump in Pink Tartan
"Plaid is an essential for anyone's closet, and this pink gives a pep to the prep! I can think of so many places to wear these but if you're heading back into an office, or getting dressed for meetings, we've got you covered with 10 new colors of one of our all-time favorite pumps," Jessica shared.
Jessica Simpson McVie Pullover in Moonlit Ocean
The designer remarked, "Loungewear isn't going anywhere. I suggest elevating your style with a matching set and my favorite platform slides. You're bound to get a compliment with this duo."
Jessica Simpson Felicity Jogger in Moonlit Ocean
The Jessica Simpson McVie Pullover pairs perfectly with the Felicity Jogger, which is available in four colors and prints.
Jessica Simpson Faille Platform Wedge Slide in Leopard
An activewear set isn't truly complete unless you include the footwear. These are the leopard platform slides that Jessica recommends to wear with the pullover and joggers.
Jessica Simpson Irella Platform Bootie in Paisley
Jessica shared, "Paisley has always been one of my favorite prints. This is by far one of my favorite styles of boots. I can walk a mile in them, I mean I even rode a bike in them! I know each of us have our own unique style, so I thought I'd give y'all 7 different options so you can set your own trends."
The Irella Platform Bootie is available in seven perfect-for-fall prints.
Jessica Simpson Tennyson Slip Dress in Chic Leopard
"This is a staple piece in my closet. I'm currently wearing it with a white tee underneath and my Irella boots, Jessica remarked, suggesting, "If you start to feel the fall air, add a cute relaxed fit blazer over."
Jessica Simpson Emiliya Platform Sneaker in Paisley & Animal
Jessica advised, "Step into a new comfort zone of mixed prints. I wouldn't steer you wrong. Personally, I would pair these with a leopard slip dress and make a print your neutral."
Jessica Simpson Big Girls 7-16 Belted Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
"Our girls collection has never been better. Both of my girls, 9 and 2, love these belted wide leg jeans. Birdie thinks they are 'cozy' and Max says she looks like Aunt Ashlee [Simpson] in them."
Jessica Simpson True Love Wide Leg Trouser Jeans in Jolene
If you love a "mommy and me" look, Jessica suggested these women's jeans the perfect complement to the belted girls' denim. The designer shared, "These are an updated look to my favorite flare. This style is effortless and the light wash is so versatile and easy to wear with both darks and lights."
Jessica Simpson Big Girls 7-16 Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Tee & Printed Flare Pants Set
Jessica admitted, "As a mom, closet life is easier with your kiddo, when their outfit is already set. I wanted to do that for you guys to relieve some stress and guarantee your kid will be best dressed."
