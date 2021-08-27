You Have to See This Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Imagine getting stopped by the police and you look over, and it's the real life Hobbs.
Fast & Furious fans in Alabama are convinced one local officer is actually Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson—because he looks like his identical twin!
In the past couple weeks, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has shared two photos of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields in a tight tan T-shirt and black aviators. The Facebook posts blew up with fans flipping out over the ripped celebrity doppelganger, who also has a shaved head.
"Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" one wrote on Facebook. Another teased, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?"
A local TikToker shared the photos in a video that's racked up 320,000 likes. "People swear up and down it's him," she said. "This is insane… You cannot tell me that is not Mr. Dwayne."
It sounds like Fields has already become somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown. The Sheriff's Office stated that an employee at the Hartselle Walmart asked another officer if he could meet Fields.
"Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him," the office wrote on Facebook, along with their selfie.
Fields, 37, told Advance Local how he feels being a lookalike of the Jumanji star, who has 265 million Instagram followers. He said it's been "a running joke" for years: "I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."
He explained, "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."
Of course, there's some pressure associated with looking like one of the most famous (and most muscular) stars in Hollywood.
"I don't want to disappoint anybody," Fields told the outlet. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect."
Fields said he'll sometimes do an impression of Johnson or Diesel if asked.
The officer added, "I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn't be anybody but me. I'm just glad I could be part of someone's happiness and laughter."
