Lizzo Sounds Off on the Unfair Treatment She Faces: "I Could Have Been Erased"

Watch : Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Cries Over Hateful Comments

Through the pain, Lizzo continues to hold her head high.

During a recent Instagram Live, the singer, who released her latest track "Rumors" on Aug. 13, pulled back the curtain on how social media vitriol can take a toll on her. While wiping her tears, she told viewers, "Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back...It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have something mean to say about you."

"For the most part, it doesn't hurt my feelings. I don't care," Lizzo clarified. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I'm more sensitive and it gets to me." She called out the fatphobic and racist comments that were flung at her, telling viewers, "If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool, but a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look."

Reflecting on what she's had to endure, the Grammy-winning performer told Good Morning America, "I don't mind critique about me, my music. I don't even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes the treatment that people like me receive."