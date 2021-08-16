Cardi B Fiercely Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down in Tears Over Hateful Comments

Watch : Lizzo Drops F--ing Good "Rumors" Music Video With Cardi B

Cardi B is standing up for her friend Lizzo.



Over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" singer recently broke down in tears during an Instagram Live, explaining to fans that hateful comments have been taking a toll on her recently. "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," Lizzo tearfully said in the clip, adding, "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."



Cardi, who recently collaborated with the Detroit native on their song "Rumors," retweeted the emotional clip and commented in Lizzo's defense. "When you stand up for yourself, they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive," she wrote on Aug. 15. "When you don't, they tear you apart until you crying like this."



"Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you," she continued. "Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."