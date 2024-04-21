All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Own Celebrity Crushes

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Her "Ultimate Celebrity Crush"

We've all had a celebrity crush, right? That one actor whose every movie you'd rush to see or the musician whose songs you'd listen to on repeat.

It's an al-consuming love—and maybe obsession. But, as it turns out, we're not alone. There are even famous people who were once smitten with a star, but, unlike us mere mortals, they ended up actually dating (or marrying!) them.

Take, for instance, Olivia Munn, who really had the universe working in her favor when she sent a message of support to then crush and nothing more, John Mulaney. After learning he was entering rehab, she tweeted in 2020, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Come May 2021, they were officially dating and by November they had welcomed their son Malcolm.

"He's so funny," she once raved, "and he's so articulate, and he's so smart." So yes, dreams really do come true. And not just for Munn, either.