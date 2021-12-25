Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share Adorable First Photo of Their Newborn Son and Reveal His Name

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared the sweetest gift hours before Christmas: A photo of their newborn son.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, took to Instagram to share a special image of their baby boy. The portrait captured Olivia and John's little one adorably getting his beauty sleep, as he was wrapped in a cozy blanket and wore a baby blue beanie.

Along with posting the first-ever snapshot of their bundle of joy, the new parents also revealed their baby boy's unique name.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney." the stand-up comedian captioned his Instagram post on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

For her part, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress wrote on her account, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."