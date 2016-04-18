In her 10 years, Suri has seen it all (without even knowing it, which is all the better for her), as the nature of celebrity-kid worship—and scrutiny—ramped up to all new levels after her birth before entering a new, quieter yet still tricky phase thanks to social media, revamped laws and the general phasing out of certain practices that, in hindsight, were of their time and not of the future.

Suri Cruise, first name meaning "the sun" in Sanskrit and "rose" in Persian, was born on April 18, 2006, to perhaps the most talked-about couple ever at the time, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. So life wasn't going to be exactly normal for the girl.

And even her famous parents couldn't have known that Suri's arrival would coincide with the birth of the real 24/7 news cycle—not the TV version dreamed up by CNN, but the fervid, cameras-everywhere, we-know-you're-getting-arrested-before-you-do business that TMZ ushered in when it launched in November 2005.

But Suri was born while the non-stop coverage was more about Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, so she remained merely talked about for four and a half months until the world got its first glimpse of her on the October 2006 cover of Vanity Fair—the Annie Leibovitz-shot homage to Paul and Linda McCartney's famous baby-in-the-jacket pic also serving as brand-new CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric's first big get.